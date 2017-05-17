UK basketball star inspires others to battle opioid addiction at The Brook Hospitals

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Rex Chapman is a former UK and NBA star who turned to drug abuse after multiple injuries provided him a source of pain killers. Chapman has now been battling his addiction for close to 20 years, and he is using his story to try to help others from making the same mistakes he did. The Brook Hospitals have locations at 8521 Lagrange Road, the phone number there is 502-426-6380, and at 1405 Browns Lane, the phone number is 502-896-0495. The website is TheBrookHospitals.com.

