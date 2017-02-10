Two rival high schools green out in memory of Amzie Smith

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Neither Ballard nor Eastern High School’s colors are green, but both schools will be sporting it when they face off to raise awareness of liver cancer in honor of Ballard student Amzie Smith. Ballard Principal Staci Eddleman brings students from both schools to talk about the big green-out game. The Green Out for Amzie is February 10, 2017 at Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM. Purchase a T-shirt at the door and the proceeds will go to a permanent memorial for Amzie at Ballard.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved