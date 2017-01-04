Two new looks in UofL Athletics

Not only did Louie, the UofL Cardinal Bird, get a new slimmed down and improved looked, but Dani Busboom Kelly is getting ready to take the helm as the head coach of the UofL women’s volleyball team! Dani, along with Spirit Coach Todd Sharp, sat down to speak on these changes you’ll see for UofL athletics. Keep up with UofL's volleyball team and all things Cardinal Athletics at GoCards.com.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ben Pine with the 7 day forecast, snow chances
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery
-
Fire destroys home near Churchill Downs
-
Family remembers 3 kids killed in New Albany house fire
More Stories
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5Jan. 4, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Ky. man charged with stabbing a ResCare worker in Hardin Co.Jan. 4, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Accumulating snow expected ThursdayJan. 3, 2017, 3:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs