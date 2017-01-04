Two new looks in UofL Athletics

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Not only did Louie, the UofL Cardinal Bird, get a new slimmed down and improved looked, but Dani Busboom Kelly is getting ready to take the helm as the head coach of the UofL women’s volleyball team! Dani, along with Spirit Coach Todd Sharp, sat down to speak on these changes you’ll see for UofL athletics. Keep up with UofL's volleyball team and all things Cardinal Athletics at GoCards.com.