WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Two new looks in UofL Athletics

UofL new looks on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:45 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Not only did Louie, the UofL Cardinal Bird, get a new slimmed down and improved looked, but Dani Busboom Kelly is getting ready to take the helm as the head coach of the UofL women’s volleyball team! Dani, along with Spirit Coach Todd Sharp, sat down to speak on these changes you’ll see for UofL athletics. Keep up with UofL's volleyball team and all things Cardinal Athletics at GoCards.com.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories