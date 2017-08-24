Turf racing at Churchill Downs comes with two-legged competitors

One day a year at Churchill Downs, you’ll find racers of the two-legged variety on the turf track. It is all a part of the annual Turf Classic Fundraiser, which pits local firefighters against each other, and every ticket pays off towards keeping kids safe. The YMCA Safe Place Services Turf Classic is Friday, September 22, 2017 starting with lunch at Churchill Downs' Millionaires Row at 11:30 AM. For more details, call 502-635-4404 or go to YMCATurfClassic.com.

