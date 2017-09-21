WHAS
True men and women of the people are honored in the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards will be presented Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Marriott Downtown in Louisville, KY starting at 6:30 PM.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:25 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards will be presented Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Marriott Downtown in Louisville, KY starting at 6:30 PM. You can find out more about the ceremony at AliCenter.org/awards.

