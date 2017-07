Jamie Givan of Momma’s BBQ and event spokesperson Jennifer Washle join GDL in the parking lot with a whole truckload of barbecue to talk about one of the area's favorite summer festivals. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival is July 22-23, 2017, at the Water Tower in Louisville, KY. You can get tickets and more info at LouisvilleBluesandBBQFestival.com.

