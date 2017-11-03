Tribute to Guy Clark supports local food pantry

More than 20 regional acts will perform songs by Texas troubadour Guy Clark to support the food pantry run by Louisville nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul. Performers including Danny Flanigan, Tom Boone, Alanna Fugate and many other area musicians. The Guy Clark Tribute is Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Goodwood Brewery, 636 East Main Street, Louisville, KY from 7 PM – 11 PM. Admission is $5 or a non-perishable food item. Details about St. Vincent de Paul are online at SDVPLou.org

