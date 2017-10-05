Tribute concert to Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton covers a 70-year career

Jazz musician Lionel Hampton’s life took him far beyond his hometown of Louisville, KY. He performed for more than 70 years, learning to play several instruments, winning the National Medal of Arts, and playing with other jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong. See the Lionel Hampton Tribute concert on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater. Tickets and details are at KentuckyCenter.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV