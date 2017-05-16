WHAS
Transylvania University's Men Lacrosse team makes it's first ever NCAA tournament

Rachel and Terry congratulate Transylvania University's Men Lacrosse team on making it's first ever NCAA tournament with the help of some boys from Louisville.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:12 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

