Tractor pulls, craft booths and more at the Lanesville Heritage Weekend

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:21 AM. EDT September 05, 2017

The history of the Lanesville Heritage Weekend shows they know how to have a good time. For the 42nd annual event, they are throwing together a tractor pull, craft booths, a horseshoe throw, sawmill demonstrations, and food and music. Lanesville Heritage Weekend is September 7 - 10 on Memory Lane in Lanesville, IN. You can find more information at LanesvilleHeritageWeekend.org, or on Facebook.

 

