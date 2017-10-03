Tour the universe for free without leaving Kentuckiana

October's celestial constellations are shining bright in the night skies of Kentuckiana, and you can explore them with the Louisville Astronomical Society for free! Tour of the Universe is Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the amphitheater in Norton Commons at 10920 Meeting Street. It runs from 7:30 until 9:00 PM. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for maximum comfort while star-gazing.

