Total Eclipse of the Cat lets the (black) cat out of the bag

New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter isn’t “kitten” around when it comes to the upcoming total solar eclipse. The Southern Indiana shelter is waiving adoption fees for any of the shelter's black cats on Monday, August 21, 2017. Adoption hours are from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter at 215 West Market Street in New Albany, IN. You can see adoptable animals at NAFCAnimalShelter.org, or call 812-948-5355 for more information.

