The Dude abides when GDL Afternoon sets up at the Executive Strike bowling-alley at 911 Phillips Lane in Louisville Kentucky in preparation for Lebowski Fest. Jeff Faith and Tom Esterline also perform as “The Dudes” and Tim Laird from Brown-Forman whips up a White Russian cocktail that was made famous from the movie. The 16th annual Lebowski Fest is July 7 and 8, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at LebowskiFest.com.

© 2017 ABC News