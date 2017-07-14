WHAS
Tom Mabe gives GDL Afternoon a lesson in pranking

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 8:05 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

Internet prank artist Tom Mabe stops by GDL Afternoon to talk with Tony Vanetti and then helps Terry prank a WHAS News anchor.  Keep up with Tom at TomMabe.com or on his YouTube account MabeInAmerica.

 

