Today's Woman celebrates 25 years of celebrating ladies

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Publisher of Today’s Women, Cathy Zion, brings Judge Angela McCormick Bisig with her onto GDL to talk about what they have learned over the last quarter century. Today's Woman's 25th anniversary and their annual Galentine's Day party is Monday, February 13, 2017 at The Olmsted in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $25, and you can register at Today'sWomanNow.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved