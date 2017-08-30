Close Tips for cutting your energy bills Natasha Collins joins GDL with a collection of energy-efficient programs, tips and tools to help homeowners control the amount of energy they use. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:29 PM. EDT August 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Natasha Collins joins GDL with a collection of energy-efficient programs, tips and tools to help homeowners control the amount of energy they use. You can visit LGE-KU.com/SavingEnergy for more information, or call 800-356-5467. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ''American Idol'' auditions today in Louisville Morning Weather Forecast JCPS bus driver resigns after crash with car KHOU Live Video Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters Jefferson County District Court Clerk indicted 19-year-old indicted in car theft ring RECAP: Kentuckiana Cares for Texas raises $45,027 Man killed in S. Ind crash near Horseshoe Casino Move the Monument Rally planned for Frankfort More Stories Harvey's rain headed for Kentuckiana Aug 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m. ''American Idol'' auditions today in Louisville Aug 30, 2017, 6:19 a.m. At least 22 killed in flooding, winds from Harvey Aug 28, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs