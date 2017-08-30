WHAS
Close

Tips for cutting your energy bills

Natasha Collins joins GDL with a collection of energy-efficient programs, tips and tools to help homeowners control the amount of energy they use.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:29 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Natasha Collins joins GDL with a collection of energy-efficient programs, tips and tools to help homeowners control the amount of energy they use. You can visit LGE-KU.com/SavingEnergy for more information, or call 800-356-5467.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories