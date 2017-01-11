WHAS
Time to plant the seeds of your spring garden

Louisville Grows on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:49 PM. EST January 11, 2017

It January, but it’s never too early to start preparing your spring garden. Louisville Grows' Executive Director Jessica Pendergrass and Director of Urban Agriculture Whitney Sewell join Terry and Rachel with advice on winter steps to having a beautiful garden come spring. You can find the Louisville Grows planting calendar on Facebook and at LouisvilleGrows.org.

