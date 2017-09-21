Tie one on with Bourbon, Bets and Bow Ties

It’s the season’s last Downs After Dark; even if you can’t tie a bowtie, stylist Andre Wilson will be on hand at Churchill Downs to help you learn to tie one. Downs After Dark: Bourbon, Bets, and Bow Ties is Saturday, September 23, 2017 with gates opening at 5:00 PM and first post set for 6:00. General admission is $10 and you can get tickets and more information at ChurchillDowns.com/DownsAfterDark.

