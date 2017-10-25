Three of Louisville's best collide for a good cause

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Former UofL head basketball coach Denny Crum teams up with A Taste of Kentucky’s John Hassman and Hex Head Art’s Jamie Watts to offer you a one-of-a-kind art piece signed by Coach Crum. The art pieces also benefit the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships to local high school students to attend a local university of their choice. Order your art today by calling (502) 244 – 3355 or going online to ATasteOfKY.com. Coach Crum will be autographing the art at A Taste of Kentucky in the Shelbyville Road Plaza on November 4th, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

