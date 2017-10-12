Thousands flock to the Waterfront for a physical challenge

A 26.2 mile run, a 112 mile bike ride, and a 2.4 mile swim in the Ohio River. That’s what the 2,700 competitors are looking forward to in Louisville's IRONMAN Triathlon. Pros and amateurs alike participate in the race and a few join GDL to talk about the challenges and triumphs of such a journey. The 2017 Louisville IRONMAN is Sunday, October 14, 2017 on the city’s Waterfront. The race starts at 7:30 AM, with the pros starting 10 minutes before. Details are at Ironman.com/Louisville.

