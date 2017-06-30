This Ironman is big, tough, handsome, and not Robert Downey Jr., it's Rob Conway

Tony talks to WWE celebrity, two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and all around good guy from New Albany, Rob Conway. You can see Rob Conway at the NWA Supreme tag team title match in Madison, IN July 14, 2017. Details are on the National Wrestling Alliance page at NWASupreme.com. On July 15, 2017 the "Great American Clash" between Conway and "The Real Deal Derek Neal" will be held at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY. Visit UPWPro.com for more information.

