These two professional cyclists are powered by jelly beans

Ben Wolf and Joshua Berry are the only top athletes we’ve met whose stats included their favorite jelly bean flavors. The two members of the 2017 Jelly Belly cycling team are competing in the USA Cycling championships (UPDATE: their parents say they won today’s time trials!). The USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships' road racing takes over Cherokee Park in Louisville, KY on June 30 and July 1, 2017. The criterium will finish out the weekend on Sunday, July 2nd in downtown Louisville. Find details of races and road closures at LouisvilleSports.org.

© 2017 ABC News