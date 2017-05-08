Close These Oaks Day Survivors' Parade participants are ready to walk 143 cancer survivors will walk the track at Churchill Downs before the Oaks race on May 5th, 2017. You can see all of their stories at KentuckyDerby.com. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:45 AM. EDT May 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 143 cancer survivors will walk the track at Churchill Downs before the Oaks race on May 5th, 2017. You can see all of their stories at KentuckyDerby.com. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest Valley Station SWAT standoff ends peacefully Local celebs react to city-wide violence First Alert StormTeam: Temps go up and down next week UPS pilots killed in WV crash McKinney mother warns intruder in a Facebook message One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby Students clean post-Derby trash Woodford Reserve's Tim Laird talks Liquid Bourbon Ball, Derby Silver Alert issued for 70 year old More Stories Silver Alert issued for 70 year old man May. 8, 2017, 4:27 a.m. KPrep testing begins Monday for JCPS students May. 7, 2017, 9:10 p.m. UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest May. 8, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs