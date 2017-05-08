WHAS
These Oaks Day Survivors' Parade participants are ready to walk

143 cancer survivors will walk the track at Churchill Downs before the Oaks race on May 5th, 2017. You can see all of their stories at KentuckyDerby.com.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:45 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

