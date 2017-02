(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kelsey Starks talked with a few Louisville performers about their upcoming roles in the Kentucky Opera’s production of “The Mikado.” There are two performances of "The Mikado" at the Kentucky Opera: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, February 12th at 2:00 PM. For tickets, call 502-584-7777, or go to KYOpera.org.





Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved