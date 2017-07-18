Close There's no place like home at "The Wizard of Paws" themed Tuxes and Tails Gala Take home your own Toto, with the help of "The Wizard of Paws" themed Tuxes and Tails Gala event. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:05 PM. EDT July 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The 2017 Tuxes and Tails Gala will be August 5th, 2017 from 6pm-11pm at the Louisville Marriott East. Tickets are available at KYHumane.org/Tuxes-And-Tails. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill Park-goers complain about bathrooms at Elliott Park New information released in deadly Portland stabbing High heat could drive creepy-crawlers into your home LMPD investigating deadly shooting off Woodruff Ave Dad says predator was luring kids in popular online children's game Authorities investigate string of S. Indiana burglaries New information in deadly Bowling Green crash First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Tuesday Outlook Road dedicated in family's honor More Stories Donut King in Mt. Washington reopens months after… Jul 18, 2017, 12:35 p.m. Trump blames Democrats for health care bill collapse Jul 18, 2017, 10:41 a.m. Teen identified in Green River Lake drowning Jul 18, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs