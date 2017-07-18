WHAS
There's no place like home at "The Wizard of Paws" themed Tuxes and Tails Gala

Take home your own Toto, with the help of "The Wizard of Paws" themed Tuxes and Tails Gala event.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:05 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

The 2017 Tuxes and Tails Gala will be August 5th, 2017 from 6pm-11pm at the Louisville Marriott East. Tickets are available at KYHumane.org/Tuxes-And-Tails

