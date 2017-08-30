Therapy horses saddle up for one helpful Hoedown for kids

Studies have shown that the rhythmic movement of riding a horse can play a key role in treatment plans for special-needs children. Not only is it fun, but it can help improve a child's neuromotor functions, coordination, posture and speech. These hippotherapy services are offered at Louisville’s Green Hill Therapy; a fundraiser to help continue their work is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Tickets are $75. To learn more about Green Hill Therapy's Hoedown on the Hill, call 502-244-8011.

