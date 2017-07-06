"The Young Person's Guide to Local Music" builds a foundation in quality music for young ears

Kids today are bound to clash over tastes in music, so all you can do is get them listening to the good stuff at an early age. The Young Person's Guide to Local Music is the perfect opportunity to open up young ears to the best local music Louisville has to offer. Performers like Cheyenne Mize, 1200, Church Friends and Kendall Carter will be on deck to help build a musical good foundation. The concert is Saturday, July 6, 2017 at 4:00 PM at Kentucky Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It's free and for all ages and more details can be found at KentuckyCenter.org.

