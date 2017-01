(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Louisville band The Tunesmiths want your help to fill up the venue when they perform for their upcoming “Live at Headliners” album recording. Join them on Saturday, January 20, 2017 at 8:00 PM at Headliners Music Hall on 1386 Lexington Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $10 and details can be found at HeadlinersLouisville.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved