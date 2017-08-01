The Tunesmiths come with a newly crafted live album

Influenced by great musicians like Led Zepplin and Otis Redding, The Tunesmiths are one of the area's fastest growing bands. They join GDL to hype up the release of their latest album, a live recording from a January performance at Headliners Music Hall. Purchase The Tunesmiths' "Live at Headliners" record at CDBaby.com/Artist/TheTunesmiths. You can see them perform in person on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 8:00 pm at Mag Bar located at 1398 South Second Street in Louisville, KY. Follow the band on their Facebook page here.

