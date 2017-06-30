"The Trials of Muhammad Ali" steps out of the ring to examine Ali's spiritual transformation

In the documentary "The Trials of Muhammad Ali," director Bill Siegel takes a look at Ali's spiritual transformation to Islam, and his refusal to fight in Vietnam that left him banned from boxing and facing a prison sentence. You can see Bill Siegel's "The Trials of Muhammad Ali" on June 30, 2017 back to back with the Leon Gast documentary "When We Were Kings" at the Ali Center in Louisville, KY. Both filmmakers will be on-hand for Q&A. The event starts at 5:15 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door. Details are at AliCenter.org.

