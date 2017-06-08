The sun always shines bright on the cast of The Stephen Foster Story

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Stephen Foster Story is a musical tribute to the father of American music, with more than 50 of Stephen Foster's songs. A few singers from the show stopped by GDL to sing a few crowd favorites. Saturday, June 10, 2017, is opening night for the return of the Stephen Foster Story. See it through August 12, 2017 at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater in Bardstown, Kentucky. Tickets are still available for opening night at StephenFoster.com, or call 800-626-1563.





