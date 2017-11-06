The story behind these historic StoryWood Bowties

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Dan Johnson council seat in jeopardy again, accused…Nov. 6, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
Humana expected to lay off over 1,000 companywideNov. 6, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
-
'Domestic situation' linked to Texas church massacreNov. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m.