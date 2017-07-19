The spirits will rise again for Old Louisville's beloved Victorian Ghost Walk

The beloved Victorian Ghost Walk returns to haunt the historic streets of Old Louisville after disappearing for two years. David Domine is the author of the plays that will be presented on Old Louisville porches and avenues. He talks to Tony about the auditions he will be holding for actors to play the ghosts. The Victorian Ghost Walk returns October 19 through 22, 2017. Casting calls are the first week in August, and ticket sales start in September. You can find details at LouisvilleHistoricTours.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VictorianGhostWalk/ You can also call 502-718-2764.

