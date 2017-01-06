The spirit of folk music is alive at the Kentucky Music Winter Weekend

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Dulcimer players Robert Lanway, Amanda Woodall, Shayla Macleod and Amelia Satterly perform on GDL to give a taste of what people can expect at the Woodfolk Dulcimer Group concerts. Kentucky Music Winter Weekend begins Friday, January 6 at 5:00 PM and runs through Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Ramada Plaza and Conference Center at 9700 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville, KY. You can attend the public concert on Saturday at 7:30. Details can be found at KentuckyMusicWinterWeekend.com.



