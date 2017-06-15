(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The footwear is a standout in "Kinky Boots," the musical written by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and rock star Cyndi Lauper. It was inspired by a true story about a family-owned men's shoe factory in England, which comes up with a novel idea to stay afloat. Actor Timothy Ware plays the role of Lola and joins GDL to talk about the Broadway show coming to the Kentucky Center. You can see “Kinky Boots” through June 18, 2017. Purchase tickets at KentuckyCenter.org or by calling the box office at 502-584-7777.

© 2017 ABC News