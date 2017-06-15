WHAS
Close

The shoes make the star for "Kinky Boots" performer Timothy Ware

The footwear is a standout in "Kinky Boots," the musical written by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and rock star Cyndi Lauper. It was inspired by a true story about a family-owned men's shoe factory in England, which comes up with a novel idea to stay

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:49 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

The footwear is a standout in "Kinky Boots," the musical written by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and rock star Cyndi Lauper. It was inspired by a true story about a family-owned men's shoe factory in England, which comes up with a novel idea to stay afloat. Actor Timothy Ware plays the role of Lola and joins GDL to talk about the Broadway show coming to the Kentucky Center. You can see “Kinky Boots” through June 18, 2017. Purchase tickets at KentuckyCenter.org or by calling the box office at 502-584-7777.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories