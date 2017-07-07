Close The Run for the Roses girls' tournament returns to meet Louisville's love of basketball The Run for the Roses girls' tournament returns to meet Louisville's love of basketball Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:39 AM. EDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Chartrael Hall and Joseph Clark join Tony Vanetti to talk about the 2017 Run for the Roses girls' basketball tournament. The Run for the Roses runs through July 8, 2017. You can find more information at KYExpo.org. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bardstown police dept. faces another shake-up VERIFY: What are your rights when dealing with law enforcement on the roads? Jared's evening forecast 7/6/17 Mayor urges Louisville community to #BeThe1 Marking two years since Whiskey Row fire Techy gorilla brings awareness to species International regatta coming to Louisville Pick the official Morning Brew Coffee Blend Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail Woman admits to murder plot at group home More Stories iTeam: Cashing in on carp Jul. 6, 2017, 11:25 p.m. Mayor Fischer issues plea for peace during 'I Am… Jul. 6, 2017, 11:24 p.m. Bardstown leadership shake-up worries mother in high… Jul. 6, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs