The Rumors have staying power as one of Southern Indiana's best bands

The Rumors have been performing at local events for over 20 years, because these rumors stick around. You can hear them August 4, 2017 at 6:00 pm at Highview Park's "Friday Fest". Details are on their Facebook page at "Friday Fest HP". You can find the list of upcoming shows for The Rumors, including August 10, 2017 at Norton Commons in Prospect, KY and August 11, 2017 at King Fish in Jeffersonville, IN on their website at TheRumors.net.





© 2017 WHAS-TV