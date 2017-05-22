The River City Rocketry Team brings a national championship to the UofL campus

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Hebert talks about the team of physics and engineering majors from the University of Louisville who won NASA's Student Launch competition. Find more information about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofLToday with Mark Hebert Mondays and Wednesdays through on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

© 2017 ABC News