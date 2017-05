(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Better Blocks starts Friday, May 12, 2017 at 5:00 PM with DJs and live music at Logan and Oak Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Saturday, May 13 there will be yoga, music, art, workshops, and tips on bike maintenance starting at 10:00 AM. The Cyclouvia road closures last from 2:00 until 6:00 PM later that day. Details are at CenterforNeighborhoods.org.

