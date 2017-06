(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Dr. Todd House joins GDL to discuss why he is excited about the service 25 Again provides. Attend 25 Again's House Warming and Optimal Aging Event on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Pure Barre Springhurst in the Paddocks Shopping Center. Find more information about 25 Again by calling 502-425-0500 or going to 25Again.com/WHAS11.

