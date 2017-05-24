WHAS
"The Rap Game" and Jermaine Dupri search for the next generation of rap stars in Louisville

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:59 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Jermaine Dupri is the executive producer of "The Rap Game," a TV reality series that allows aspiring rappers the chance to achieve their dreams. He joins GDL with some of the past winners ahead of their upcoming performance in Louisville. The 'So So Summer 17' Tour performance at the Louisville Palace is May 25, 2017 at 7:00 PM. You can get more information and tickets online at SoSoSummer17.com.

