Stephen Gould made news twice in 2017, once for something beautiful, and once for something that setback his passion when his music equipment was stolen. Now, he is reaching out the music community he is a part of to try to raise the funds to get back on track. Stephen Gould performs June 21, 2017 at the Hard Rock Cafe on Fourth Street Live in Louisville, Kentucky. The show starts at 6:00 PM, and Hard Rock is taking donations to help replace the lost equipment. You can learn more about his music at StephenGouldMusic.com.

