The people behind the sights, sounds, and delicious smells at Louisville Slugger Field

Tony Vanetti runs the bases at Slugger Field to talk to the people that make for a special time at Louisville Bats games. First, he speaks with Greg Galiette about how the team is doing this year and what exciting promotions they have lined up to finish up the season. After that, he meets Bob Ramsey, the organist for the Bats and all around rocking dude. Finally, Tony and Chef James Darr have a look at all the great food at the stadium that goes beyond peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jacks. The Louisville Bats’ 2017 season comes to an end on September 4th. Find out when all their home games are, what events they have coming up, and how you can get tickets at BatsBaseball.com.

© 2017 ABC News