The Orb Tones haunt paranormal conventions with classic rock

The band The Orb Tones has been performing for more than a decade at paranormal conventions, with Louisville’s Keith Age at the forefront. Outside of rocking out, Keith has been known as a ghost hunter and TV & radio host for decades. He will join the guests and speakers dealing in the paranormal on July 21, 2017, when The Orb Tones help kick-off the Mid-South Paranormal Convention at the Ramada Plaza in Jeffersontown, KY. The party starts at 8:00 PM and the band plays at 9:00 PM. The convention continues over the weekend with events on July 22nd and 23rd. Tickets for the kick-off party are $20, or gain admission through a convention weekend pass for $65. The full schedule of events and more can be found at LouisvilleGHS.com.





© 2017 ABC News