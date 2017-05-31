(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Every year, some of the state's best athletes are inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. They are people who either were born in Kentucky or excelled here enough to leave a legacy behind. In Erwin "Swag" Hartel’s case, he was the fastest 17-year-old half-miler in the world as a teenager. He has called Louisville his home for the last 40 years and even owns a few sport shoe stores around the city. Swag Hartel and the rest of the 2017 nominees will be inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame on June 1, 2017. The event starts at 6:00 PM at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky and it raises funds for Kosair Charities. Find out more at Kosair.org. You can also find more about Swag Hartel at SwagsSportShoes.com and visit his store locations at Old 3rd Street Road and in the Westport Plaza Shopping Center.

