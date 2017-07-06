The new chef at La Chasse is serving up sophisticated summer flavors

La Chasse brings cuisine influenced by both Spain and France right to Louisville, now with the help of the new executive chef, Andrew Welenken. He joins GDL with the restaurant’s owner Isaac Fox to show off a few favorites from their summer menu. La Chasse is located at 1359 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at LaChasseLouisville.com, or call 502-822-3963.

