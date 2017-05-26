The Mississippi Adam Riggle band will make you wiggle at the Germantown-Schnitzelberg Blues Fest

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

There's a lot to celebrate about beautiful downtown Schnitzelburg and Germantown, but half a dozen blues bands will make a stop more than worth your while for the annual Blues Festival. One of the bands, Mississippi Adam Riggle, gives a taste of the music you’ll hear. The Germantown-Schnitzelburg Blues Festival is June 2nd and 3rd, 2017 at the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Mississippi Adam Riggle performs June 3rd at 8:30 PM. You can get more information on the Germantown-Schnitzelburg Facebook page here.





