The maroon and blue of the J-Town All-Stars now includes championship gold

There must be something in the water in Jeffersontown, because four of their all-star baseball teams won regional titles, all in one day! Coach Chris Raider joins GDL to talk about the teams, including his 12-and-under team that will be competing in the Cal Ripken World Series. The Cal Ripken World Series runs August 3, 2017 through August, 10, 2017 in Branson, Missouri. The Jeffersontown team leaves on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Details can be found at BabeRuthLeague.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV