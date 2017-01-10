(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Hip-hop artist Jecorey “1200” Arthur is also an elementary school music teacher at Louisville’s Hite Elementary. His new album “Séance & Spirit” has a light side and a dark side, and both will be on display at the multisensory album release party “1200 LIVE” at Kentucky Center January 14, 2017 at Kentucky Center at 8:00 PM. Buy tickets at KentuckyCenter.org, or by calling 502-584-7777.