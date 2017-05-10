The Louisville Zoo celebrates mothers, both animal and otherwise

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

There's nothing quite like a mother's love, and moms from the animal kingdom are no exception to the Louisville Zoo. Director of the Zoo John Walczak joins GDL with Kookaburra trainer Day Gardner to talk about what they have planned for Mother’s Day and beyond. The “Throo the Zoo” 5K walk/run will be Saturday, May 13th. Moms get free admission on Sunday, May 14, 2017, and the first 500 get a free goodie bag! The Butterflies N' Blooms exhibit and Wings of the World Bird Show both open on May 20, 2017. You can get more information on all of these activities and more at LouisvilleZoo.org.

